School reopens in Gaza for first time in 15 months

Children return to school in Gaza after months without classes. Photo: AFP

A school in Gaza City has reopened for the first time in 15 months.

More than 300 children were in attendance at a school in Gaza City as it reopened amid the ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The majority of schools in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed by Israeli air raids since October 2023. Many families have also fled their homes, becoming refugees in the region.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in Gaza, which lasted until January 19, 2025, when a ceasefire brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. took effect.

