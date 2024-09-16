Schoolboy injuries fellow pupils, teachers in hammer attack in Russia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A schoolboy in Chelyabinsk in Russia’s Urals has attacked his fellow pupils and teachers with a hammer, resulting in injuries, Governor Alexey Teksler said.

In #Chelyabinsk (#Russia), a 13-year-old #schoolboy attacked his classmates with a #hammer on the morning of September 16. One of the injured girls was hospitalized in serious condition.



Law enforcement officers detained the schoolboy. At the moment, police and prosecutors are… pic.twitter.com/82acg5rShN — News.Az (@news_az) September 16, 2024

"A pupil of School No. 68 in Chelyabinsk has attacked his fellows and teachers, causing injuries. Those injured have been hospitalized," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.The injured have been hospitalized.Law enforcement officials, Chelyabinsk Mayor Natalia Kotova, and Children’s Ombudswoman Yevgenia Mayorova arrived at the scene. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.According to the regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry, the attacker has already been detained.“Police and investigators are working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident. The situation is under the control of the regional police chief,” the ministry added.

News.Az