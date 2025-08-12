Scorching heat wave hits Arab countries, fire risk rises

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful heat wave swept across eight Arab countries on Monday, prompting meteorological agencies to issue warnings of soaring temperatures, intense humidity, and an increased risk of wildfires.

The extreme conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with relief likely by Friday or Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Egypt

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said the country is experiencing "extremely hot weather across most regions, with winds active in the south, which may stir sand and dust in parts of central and southern Sinai and the Red Sea governorate."

It advised residents to drink cold fluids, particularly water, and to avoid direct sunlight.

Temperatures in Greater Cairo are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with a heat index of 43°C (109°F). Upper Egypt provinces may experience temperatures of 46°C (115°F) in the shade, with a heat index of 47°C (116°F).

Local reports attributed the heat wave to a combination of the deepening seasonal Indian monsoon low and the Sudan low, pushing extremely hot air masses from the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa toward Egypt. A gradual drop in temperatures is expected from Saturday.

Iraq

The Iraqi Meteorological Organization forecast dust storms and temperatures reaching 49 to 50°C (120 to 122°F) on Tuesday in nine provinces, including Muthanna, Basra, and Karbala, according to the state news agency INA.

On Monday, highs were expected to hit 50°C (122°F) in Baghdad, Babil, Karbala, Najaf, and Dhi Qar; 51°C (124°F) in Muthanna; and 47°C (117°F) in Basra.

Jordan

Jordan's Meteorological Department said the kingdom remained hot and dusty on Monday, with hot weather in the highlands and extreme heat in other regions, state news agency Petra reported.

Syria

The Syrian Meteorological Directorate said extreme heat would persist in most areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. It advised against starting fires in agricultural areas, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, and storing flammable materials away from direct sunlight.

Lebanon

The Lebanon Weather Service warned that hot, humid air masses would continue to affect the country until at least Friday, according to the state news agency NNA.

Over the next two days, temperatures in mountainous and inland areas are expected to be about 10°C (18°F) higher than seasonal averages. The humidity levels along the coast will remain high, contributing to the heat.

The Beirut Fire Department urged residents to follow safety instructions during the heat wave, reduce electrical loads, turn off unnecessary appliances, and remove any obstructions or oil containers near generators to avoid fire hazards.

Bahrain

Bahrain’s Meteorological Directorate said on X that the weather would be hot and humid with some clouds.

Qatar

Qatar’s Meteorology Department said on X that the country would see hot to very hot weather with some clouds.

Kuwait

Kuwait's Meteorological Department warned of hot weather on X, with fog also expected.

News.Az