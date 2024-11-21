Scottish parliament affirms support for COP29 truce call, Azerbaijan’s initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Scottish Parliament has put forward a resolution on “Peace-building Efforts of COP29 and the COP Truce Initiative.”

The resolution posted on the parliament's official website said: “The Parliament recognises the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) as a milestone for peace and international cooperation, including peace and friendship between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” News.Az reports.The resolution further recognised the COP29 aim of peace symbolising how climate action can serve as a bridge to peace and collaboration among nations.The document also supported the “COP Truce” Initiative, urging all parties involved in conflicts to cease hostilities for the duration of COP 29, fostering an environment conducive to dialogue and peaceful coexistence.The resolution also considered that COP29 is a crucial moment in international climate negotiations, calling on all parties attending COP29 to cooperate to meaningfully tackle the climate crisis.The resolution was supported by 25 parliamentarians representing five political parties - Labour, Conservatives, Green Party, Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party.

News.Az