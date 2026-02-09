Seahawks dominate Patriots to claim second Super Bowl

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Seattle Seahawks produced a devastating defensive display to beat the New England Patriots and claim their second Super Bowl victory.

Two of the NFL's strongest defences battled it out in Sunday's showpiece and the Seahawks emphatically came out on top to win 29-13 at Levi's Stadium, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Patriots WR Stefon Diggs faces strangulation, assault charges

Lamar Jackson leaves game early as Ravens fall to Pats

Patriots defeat Giants to reach 11 wins

Patriots earn eighth straight win as rookie Henderson shines in 27–14 victory over Jets

It was a defensive performance for the ages and Briton Aden Durde played a pivotal role, becoming the first overseas coach to win America's biggest game.

Seattle's 46-year-old defensive coordinator has helped create the most-feared defence in the NFL, which has become known as 'the Dark Side', and they showed why on American football's biggest stage in Santa Clara, California.

New England's second-year quarterback Drake Maye narrowly missed out on this season's Most Valuable Player award but was stifled by the Seahawks, who claimed six sacks, forced three turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown.

After Seattle led 9-0 at half-time, Maye's first turnover resulted in the game's opening touchdown for tight end AJ Barner early in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu then returned an interception for a 45-yard touchdown, while Jason Meyers kicked a record five field goals.

"We were the better team, we're the best team. We loved each other, we believed in each other and now we're champions," said Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

"We went to the dark side tonight, we love our players, they made it happen. They made it come to life and we won the game."

News.Az