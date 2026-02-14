Patriots' Diggs pleads not guilty to assault charges

Less than a week after appearing for the Patriots in their Super Bowl defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs appeared in court in Dedham, Massachusetts. His arraignment lasted under five minutes. Speaking outside the courthouse, attorney Mitchell Schuster said he was confident the player would ultimately be cleared of the accusations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to prosecutors, Diggs faces a felony charge of strangulation or suffocation, as well as a misdemeanor assault and battery charge involving a live-in chef.

The court released Diggs on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to return for a subsequent hearing on April 1.

A report from the Dedham Police Department states that the alleged victim went to a local police station on December 16 to file a complaint. She told officers the incident arose from a dispute over pay.

In her account to police, she alleged that Diggs struck her in the face and attempted to choke her by placing the crook of his elbow around her neck.

When the charges were formally filed on December 30, defense attorney David Meier issued a statement asserting that Diggs “categorically denies these allegations.”