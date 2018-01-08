Search for missing mountaineers continues in direction of Azerbaijan’s Khinalig village

The search for the mountain climbers who went missing in Azerbaijan continues, Ziya Gasimov, head of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club, told Trend Jan. 8.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

“The search continues in the direction of the Khinalig village of Guba district,” Gasimov said. “There are no results for now.”

Earlier, the search was also held in the nearby Gabala district.

A criminal case was initiated in the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in grave consequences) over the missing mountain climbers, read a joint statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations Jan. 6.

News.Az

