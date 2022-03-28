Yandex metrika counter

Second Diaspora Forum of Organization of Turkic States opens

The Second Diaspora Forum of the Organization of Turkic States kicked off in the Turkish city of Bursa on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

Prior to the opening ceremony, a film featuring the history, culture, values, unity and solidarity of Turkic states and peoples was screened.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Fuad Muradov is also present at the event.


