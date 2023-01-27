Secretary General of Council of Europe strongly condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I strongly condemn today’s attack against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran," Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable. I express my solidarity with Azerbaijan and my condolences to the victims," the post reads.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.

