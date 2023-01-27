Security officer of Azerbaijani embassy fought like a lion: Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has shared video footage from the surveillance camera at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran via her Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"The security officer of the Azerbaijani embassy fought like a lion," she wrote

On January 27, around 8:30 am Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also injured while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

An investigation is currently underway into the treacherous attack.

