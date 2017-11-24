Seismic Center issues statement on consequences of 6-magnitude earthquake in Agdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republican Seismic Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has issued a statement on the consequences of the earthquake occurred on Nov.15 in Aghdam district.

The Center told APA that microseismic surveys were conducted under the leadership of Head of the ANAS’s Republican Seismic Survey Center, PhD in Geology and Mineralogy Etibar Garavaliyev, in the epicentral zone in Aghdam after the earthquake that occurred at 11:48pm local time on November 15 and the surrounding areas where the tremors were felt.



The surveys revealed that the tremors were felt up to magnitude 6 intensivity in the epicentral zone (12-magnitude MSK-64 scale).



The epicenter of the earthquake is located 5 km north-west of Guzanli village of Agdam district. The pleistoseismal zone lies at 24 x 28 km. The hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25 km.



The earthquake was the strongest in the administrative districts of Aghdam, Barda, and Terter—specifically, in the villages of Guzanli, Poladli, Uchoglan Khindiristan, Chamanli, Husanli, Kocharli, Khanarab, Gazyan, Gaynag Evoglu, Ilkhichilar, Khasili, Ketalparaq, Garavalli, and Khanagala.



Despite the misleading information given by locals, the Republican Seismic Survey Center’s experts drew the conclusion that the cracks on the walls of houses had been either caused or made worse by previous earthquakes, as well as by the April operations of last year.



No cracks were detected in the seismic stations in Aghdam and Barda.

