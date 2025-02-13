Senate votes to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The GOP-controlled Senate voted Thursday to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, to lead the country’s most powerful health care agency, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

Kennedy was confirmed as health and human services secretary on a mostly party-line vote of 52-48. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., broke ranks on yet another of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, joining all Democrats in opposition.

childhood polio survivor, said Kennedy had a "record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions."

"Mr. Kennedy failed to prove he is the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency," McConnell said in a statement. "As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”

