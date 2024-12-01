Senior EU officials visit Ukraine to demonstrate solidarity

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Council President Antonio Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv on Sunday, marking their first day in office with a strong message of support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

Their visit comes as Ukraine struggles to fend off a grinding Russian offensive and faces the uncertainty of U.S. policy toward Kyiv when Donald Trump takes office next month.The EU says its institutions and member countries have made available some $133 billion in Ukraine aid since the start of the war, but future support remains uncertain especially if Trump reduces U.S. support."In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war," Kallas wrote on X. "We will do whatever it takes for that."

News.Az