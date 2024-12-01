Senior Turkish and U.S. diplomats discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine, and the Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS that the situation in Syria was the main topic of a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.Az reports.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on December 1. The call focused on the recent developments in Syria. Fidan said that Türkiye is against any steps that would add to the instability in the region and in this context calls for easing tensions. He said that the political process between Israel and opposition should be crowned by establishing peace and tranquility in Syria. He also stressed that Türkiye will never tolerate any terrorist activities against itself and Syria’s civilian population," the source said.According to the source, the two top diplomats also addressed issues relating to the situation in Ukraine, the South Caucasus, and the Gaza Strip. "Minister Fidan said that Israel must keeps its promises to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon. He also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid deliveries to the region," the source added.

