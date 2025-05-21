Seoul holds official reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seoul hosted an official reception to celebrate Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, highlighting the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries.

The event gathered senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, representatives of other government institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, public and political figures, scholars, cultural and media representatives, business leaders, Azerbaijani students studying in Korea, and active members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, News.Az reports citing local media.

In his address, Ramin Hasanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Korea, emphasized the historic significance of May 28, 1918—the date the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the first secular and democratic republic in the Muslim East, was established. He noted that although the ADR existed for only two years due to Soviet occupation, its legacy remains foundational to modern Azerbaijani statehood. Ambassador Hasanov stressed that after the restoration of independence in 1991, the Republic of Azerbaijan declared itself the political and spiritual successor of the ADR and has faithfully upheld its democratic traditions and values.

The Ambassador also highlighted the strategic reforms and progress Azerbaijan has achieved under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which laid the foundation for stability, institution building, and international cooperation. He emphasized that, despite facing serious challenges—including Armenia’s long-standing military aggression—Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has emerged as a strong, stable, and internationally respected state.

Touching on the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, Ambassador Hasanov underlined that Azerbaijan, under President Ilham Aliyev’s command as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, successfully ended Armenia’s decades-long occupation, fully restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also informed attendees that, by Presidential order, 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Hasanov spoke about Azerbaijan’s economic achievements, successful implementation of major energy, transport, and infrastructure projects, and its increasing role in global cooperation. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s international engagement, particularly as the host of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. He expressed gratitude to the Republic of Korea for participating with a high-level delegation and underscored the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in climate action and green technologies.

Kweon Ki-hwan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on behalf of the Korean government and people. He described Azerbaijan as widely known in Korea as the “Land of Fire”—a title that reflects its rich cultural heritage and the warmth of the Azerbaijani people.

Deputy Minister Kweon Ki-hwan praised Azerbaijan’s economic resilience and social development, noting that the country has overcome historic challenges through determination and vision. He emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, Azerbaijan and Korea have enjoyed successful cooperation across a range of sectors. He also noted the cultural closeness between the two nations, highlighting their shared values and common roots in the Altaic language family.

The event concluded with a formal banquet, during which guests had the opportunity to view an exhibition featuring works by talented young Azerbaijani artists.

News.Az