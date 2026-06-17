Separatist symbol coming back into fashion in Armenia

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At the beginning of June, a replica of the well-known monument “We Are Our Mountains”, installed during the Soviet era near Khankendi, was ceremonially unveiled in the Russian city of Yessentuki on the grounds of the local Armenian church. The monument is regarded as a symbol of Armenian separatism, and Armenians seek to promote its image in public spaces wherever possible. The symbol is particularly significant to them because the monument remains in its original location, unlike many other symbols of separatism and occupation that have already been removed from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

This provocation caused outrage in Azerbaijan. In that case, however, it involved the Armenian diaspora, which is deeply unhappy with the normalisation of relations between Baku and Yerevan and is trying by every possible means to push relations towards renewed confrontation.

At the same time, separatist symbolism also appeared in Yerevan. That is an entirely different matter, and in this case it provokes not only outrage but also concern and even some doubts about the sincerity of the Armenian side.

The Armenian capital hosted a major high-tech exhibition and forum entitled “RISE Powered by Silicon Mountains 2026”. The organisation of the event became possible within the broader context of the peace process and Armenia’s emergence from isolation. Everything might have been unremarkable had the organisers not chosen the slogan “We Are Our Mountains. Ascent.” The word “ascent” somewhat softens the negative impression created by the first part of the phrase. Nevertheless, an unpleasant aftertaste remains.

Credit: aparaj.am Of course, we cannot dictate to the Armenian side what slogans it should choose for its events. We are simply pointing out that, given the realities of our region, it is important to consider the implications of what is being presented publicly. However appealing a phrase may seem, one should think about the reaction it is likely to provoke. Moreover, in terms of meaning, “our mountains” does not fit the theme of the forum. Had this been an international mountaineering forum, the slogan, while still provocative, could at least have been justified. In this case, however, there was a clear provocation. This raises the question of what kind of revanchist message the Armenian authorities are sending to local researchers and defence industry engineers. What kind of ascent is being referred to, and towards what destination? It is unclear whether Armenia’s Ministry of High-Tech Industry spent considerable time deliberating over the forum’s slogan, but in the end it became a source of controversy. Perhaps there was no intention to provoke anyone; nevertheless, separatist symbolism was presented on an international platform. Whatever explanation may be offered, the fact remains that “We Are Our Mountains” is the name of a monument that symbolises Armenian separatism, and wherever the phrase is used, it will inevitably be associated with that symbol. It appears that separatist symbolism is once again becoming fashionable in Armenia. By Tural Heybatov

News.Az