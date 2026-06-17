Separatist symbol coming back into fashion in Armenia
At the beginning of June, a replica of the well-known monument “We Are Our Mountains”, installed during the Soviet era near Khankendi, was ceremonially unveiled in the Russian city of Yessentuki on the grounds of the local Armenian church. The monument is regarded as a symbol of Armenian separatism, and Armenians seek to promote its image in public spaces wherever possible. The symbol is particularly significant to them because the monument remains in its original location, unlike many other symbols of separatism and occupation that have already been removed from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.
This provocation caused outrage in Azerbaijan. In that case, however, it involved the Armenian diaspora, which is deeply unhappy with the normalisation of relations between Baku and Yerevan and is trying by every possible means to push relations towards renewed confrontation.
At the same time, separatist symbolism also appeared in Yerevan. That is an entirely different matter, and in this case it provokes not only outrage but also concern and even some doubts about the sincerity of the Armenian side.
The Armenian capital hosted a major high-tech exhibition and forum entitled “RISE Powered by Silicon Mountains 2026”. The organisation of the event became possible within the broader context of the peace process and Armenia’s emergence from isolation. Everything might have been unremarkable had the organisers not chosen the slogan “We Are Our Mountains. Ascent.” The word “ascent” somewhat softens the negative impression created by the first part of the phrase. Nevertheless, an unpleasant aftertaste remains.