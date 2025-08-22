Serbia President Vucic offers dialogue amid anti-government protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on Friday for dialogue with anti-government protesters, following more than nine months of demonstrations and recent violent clashes that have challenged his rule.

In a televised address from his office, Vucic said he was willing to speak with representatives of students and other protesters, including through televised debates and online platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I propose discussion and debate on all our televisions, on all our portals with legitimate representatives, that is, those they choose,” he said. He emphasized that the talks would aim to resolve issues peacefully, without conflict or violence, and to “rebuild the country and get it back on track where it was nine months ago.”

The protests began after the deaths of 16 people when a roof collapsed at a renovated railway station in Novi Sad last November. While largely peaceful, clashes earlier this month resulted in injuries to dozens of police officers and civilians, with hundreds detained. Protesters have accused Vucic and his SNS party of corruption and mismanagement, demanding early elections to remove the government.

Opposition figures expressed skepticism about Vucic’s offer. Savo Manojlovic, leader of the centrist Move-Change party, dismissed the proposal, saying, “A president who resorts to violence is not someone with whom you can debate about political issues. This is a corrupt government that tramples on democracy and human rights.”

The protests, led by students, opposition groups, and anti-corruption watchdogs, have also targeted alleged ties between Vucic’s allies and organized crime, as well as media suppression — charges denied by the president and his administration.

News.Az