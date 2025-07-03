Serbian police detain 79 amid crackdown on nationwide protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian police detained 79 protesters late Wednesday during a forceful crackdown on demonstrations calling for snap elections and the end of President Aleksandar Vucic’s 12-year rule alongside his Serbian Progressive Party.

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters not only in the capital, Belgrade, but also in Novi Sad, Nis, and Novi Pazar, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The protests, which have persisted for months, intensified following recent arrests of activists amid violent confrontations at a large opposition rally over the weekend. The demonstrators organized road blockades in Belgrade and several other cities starting Sunday, demanding early parliamentary elections and the release of detained protestors.



“This police action is an absolute violation of human rights and university freedom,” said Bozo Prelevic, former Interior Minister, condemning the crackdown.

The protests initially began in December following the tragic collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad on November 1, which claimed 16 lives. The demonstrators blame government corruption for the disaster and have since expanded their demands to include broader political reforms.

Opposition groups, students, teachers, workers, and farmers have united in protest, accusing President Vucic and his allies of connections to organized crime, suppression of media freedoms, and violence against political rivals. Vucic denies all allegations.

The United Nations human rights office has voiced concern over reports of violence, harassment, and arbitrary detentions, calling on Serbian authorities to exercise restraint and respect human rights.

President Vucic, who transitioned from ultranationalism to supporting EU membership in 2008, is currently serving his second term, which is set to end in 2027 alongside the next scheduled parliamentary elections. The ongoing protests represent the most significant challenge to his leadership since taking office.

News.Az