Serbian President Vucic warns Europe may be preparing for war with Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has warned that European countries appear to be preparing for a potential military conflict with Russia.

In a broadcast on Pink TV, Vučić said his analysis of recent developments, including comments from French military leadership, points to rising tensions. Chief of the French Armed Forces General Staff Fabien Mandon recently stated that the French army must be ready for a possible confrontation with Russia within the next three to four years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“As I analyze the facts, I come to the conclusion that a war between Europe and Russia is becoming increasingly apparent. This is not empty talk — everyone is preparing for it,” Vučić said.

The Serbian leader also emphasized the difficult position Serbia faces amid the competing interests of Western countries and Russia. “We are between a rock and a hard place,” he said, adding that Serbia must continue strengthening its armed forces for self-defense.

Vučić’s comments come as Europe maintains heightened military readiness in response to Russia’s ongoing military activities and geopolitical assertiveness.

News.Az