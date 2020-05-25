Sergio Mattarella congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Republic Day.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"On behalf of all the Italian people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Republic Day.



Your last state visit, which I remember very well, was an opportunity to reaffirm the deep friendly relations that unite our countries and to breathe new life into our fruitful and multilateral cooperation. Of course, this cooperation will expand in many areas discussed during your state visit and will create conditions for new results for our countries.



I sincerely hope that a new partnership agreement will be signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union soon, which is an important factor in strengthening our relations.



At the same time, I would like to express my deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for its closeness and support to Italy during the state of emergency in the field of health. This proves the intensity and depth of the existing ties between our peoples.



With sincere feelings of friendship, I wish you, your spouse, and all Azerbaijanis happiness and prosperity."

