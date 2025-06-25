Series of powerful explosions hit Syria
A series of loud explosions were heard on Wednesday between the coastal Syrian cities of Jableh and Baniyas.
Smoke was seen rising from the countryside near Jableh, a city in Latakia Governorate, with preliminary reports suggesting the blasts were caused by a fire at a former military site, which triggered the detonation of several missiles stored there, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
No further details have been released at this time.