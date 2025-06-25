Yandex metrika counter

Series of powerful explosions hit Syria

  • Middle East
  • Share
Series of powerful explosions hit Syria
Photo: AFP

A series of loud explosions were heard on Wednesday between the coastal Syrian cities of Jableh and Baniyas.

Smoke was seen rising from the countryside near Jableh, a city in Latakia Governorate, with preliminary reports suggesting the blasts were caused by a fire at a former military site, which triggered the detonation of several missiles stored there, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No further details have been released at this time.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      