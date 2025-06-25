Series of powerful explosions hit Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of loud explosions were heard on Wednesday between the coastal Syrian cities of Jableh and Baniyas.

Smoke was seen rising from the countryside near Jableh, a city in Latakia Governorate, with preliminary reports suggesting the blasts were caused by a fire at a former military site, which triggered the detonation of several missiles stored there, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No further details have been released at this time.

News.Az