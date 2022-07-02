Serviceman of Azerbaijani army dies as a result of technical accident

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army has died as a result of a technical accident, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az

Term active military serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, soldier Nurlan Aghamaliyev died as a result of a technical accident that occurred in the morning on July 2.

News.Az