Serviceman of Azerbaijani army dies as a result of technical accident

Serviceman of Azerbaijani army dies as a result of technical accident

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army has died as a result of a technical accident, Azerbaijani MoD told News.az

Term active military serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, soldier Nurlan Aghamaliyev died as a result of a technical accident that occurred in the morning on July 2.


