Yandex metrika counter

Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed

Azerbaijani serviceman Hasanali Abbasov was killed as Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Nagorno Karabakh on March 11, said Azerbaijani defense ministry, APA reports.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the family of the killed serviceman, wishes them patience. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      