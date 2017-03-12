Serviceman of Azerbaijani army killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani serviceman Hasanali Abbasov was killed as Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Nagorno Karabakh on March 11, said Azerbaijani defense ministry, APA reports.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the family of the killed serviceman, wishes them patience.

News.Az

