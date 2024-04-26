Servicemen of Azerbaijani Naval Forces, Emergencies Ministry complete joint tactical drills in Caspian Sea - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise, conducted with the involvement of servicemen and equipment of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces and Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, have been successfully ended, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ships left the deployment point to eliminate the accident on the imaginary platform at sea, the tasks were coordinated with helicopters, ships and boats at the joint command post, and other tasks on provision of necessary aid in accident area were accomplished.

Moreover, the localization of the fire, search and rescue operations, diving inspection of underwater platform, organization of emergency duty, as well as other activities were implemented.

During the exercise, the Naval and MES ship and personnel accomplished the tasks with high professionalism.

