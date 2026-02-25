Gas cylinder explosion injures cafe owner in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas cylinder explosion at a cafe in the Aran settlement of Yevlakh has left the cafe owner seriously injured, Azerbaijani media reported, clarifying earlier information that had suggested the incident was fatal.

The explosion occurred on February 24 at around 5:30 pm, injuring a 56-year-old man who owns the cafe. He was initially taken to the Yevlakh District Central Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with second-degree thermal burns, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Due to the severity of his condition, the patient was later airlifted to Baku and transferred to the Burn Center at Narimanov Medical Center, where he is currently receiving treatment. Medical officials said his condition is now assessed as moderate to severe.

Initial reports had stated that the victim had died in hospital, but authorities later confirmed that he survived the blast and remains under medical supervision.

The Yevlakh District Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety regulations were violated.

News.Az