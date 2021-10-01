Several Armenians on int’l wanted list for crimes against Azerbaijanis – prosecutor general

Some 24 Armenians have been put on the international wanted list for crimes committed against Azerbaijanis during the Patriotic War, said General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The prosecutor general noted that the necessary activities are being carried out in this regard.

He also said that about 300 people have been put on the international wanted list for crimes committed against Azerbaijani servicemen both during the First Karabakh War and the period of the ceasefire.

