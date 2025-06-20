Several injured as Iran fires missiles at Israel’s Haifa - VIDEO
Photo: Reuters
Several people were injured after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel’s Haifa city.
Of them, two people were seriously wounded in the ballistic missile impact in Haifa, medics said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
Magen David Adom says it took to a hospital a man in his 40s and a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, who were hit by shrapnel, along with a 54-year-old in moderate condition.
אחת מזירות הנפילה בצפון | תיעוד >>>https://t.co/xuU14jJYSE pic.twitter.com/nQK3TZK0wQ— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 20, 2025