Several injured as Iran fires missiles at Israel’s Haifa - VIDEO

Several injured as Iran fires missiles at Israel’s Haifa - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people were injured after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel’s Haifa city.

Of them, two people were seriously wounded in the ballistic missile impact in Haifa, medics said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Magen David Adom says it took to a hospital a man in his 40s and a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, who were hit by shrapnel, along with a 54-year-old in moderate condition.

News.Az