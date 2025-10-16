Several injured in Israeli drone strike in Southern Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people were injured on Wednesday after an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the road between Sidiqine and Kafra in Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district.

The state-run NNA said the drone fired two missiles at the car, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Videos circulating online showed ambulances rushing to the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

💥#Israel Attacks Southern #Lebanon



A pickup truck was struck by two consecutive Israeli drone strikes in the Kafra Siddig area of ​​southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/S9j87qMmk0 — News.Az (@news_az) October 16, 2025

The attack comes nearly a year after Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024, ending more than a year of intense cross-border conflict between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The war, which began in October 2023, killed over 4,000 people and wounded 17,000.

Despite the truce, Israel has continued near-daily air and drone strikes in southern Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah positions. The Israeli army has also retained a presence at five border outposts, despite agreeing to a full withdrawal earlier this year.

