Several more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass unhindered through Lachin road

Vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, continue to pass unhindered through the Lachin-Khankandi road where environmental activists, NGO representatives and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests for 25 days, News.Az reports.

On Thursday, two passenger cars and six supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankandi to Lachin passed through the area of protests without hindrance.

This once again shows that the protesters do not obstruct the movement of vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands. They state that they are not going to leave the area until their demands are met.

