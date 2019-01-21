Seyidov: PACE-Azerbaijan co-op on such complex issues as Mehman Huseynov's case to lead to mutual understanding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation and dialogue between the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and Azerbaijan, especially on such very complex issues as the case of the blogger Mehman Huseynov, will lead to mutual understanding, chairman of the parliamentary committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, head of Azerbaijan's permanent delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov said, speaking at the PACE winter session in Strasbourg, France, Trend reports.

“I would like to express regret and disappointment in connection with the coordinated efforts aimed at using the case of Mehman Huseynov in order to attack Azerbaijan and undermine the country's image. Unfortunately, some PACE colleagues attempted to do this. I would like to inform colleagues and PACE members that on January 20, Mehman Huseynov appealed to the president of Azerbaijan. He asks the president to ensure objectivity in the investigation of his case and a fair decision. Earlier, on January 18, a group of human rights activists, who visited Mehman Huseynov in the place of detention, also appealed to the president in the same spirit. And the head of state was immediately informed about these appeals. The president of Azerbaijan immediately responded to these appeals. Today, on January 21, considering the young age of Mehman Huseynov, who was previously sentenced to two years of imprisonment, the age of his father, President Ilham Aliyev recommended within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation to take the necessary measures to ensure objectivity and fair consideration of Mehman Huseynov’s case. I have no doubt that this clear social position, which the president of Azerbaijan took in the case of Mehman Huseynov, will lead to a quick resolution of this issue," he said.

Seyidov expressed his gratitude to colleagues from PACE, as well as officials of the Council of Europe, who tried to establish cooperation and communication with Azerbaijan in order to ascertain the facts about this situation, and not to express their emotions.

"I hope that cooperation and dialogue between the Council of Europe and PACE and Azerbaijan, especially on such very complex issues, will lead us to mutual understanding," he concluded.

PACE winter session will continue until January 25.

The delegation headed by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov include ls Head of the Committee on Culture Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sabir Hajiyev, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Aghayeva, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Elshad Hasanov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade, Chingiz Ganizade, Sahiba Gafarova and Nagif Hamzayev.

