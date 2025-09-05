Sheinelle Jones opens up about husband Uche Ojeh’s death from brain cancer: ‘It’s a beautiful nightmare’

+ ↺ − 16 px



NBC’s Today co-host Sheinelle Jones spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, who passed away at age 45 from aggressive brain cancer on May 23.

Returning to the show on September 5 after an extended leave, Jones shared her grief in an emotional interview with co-host Savannah Guthrie, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“My heart is shattered in a million pieces. The life that I’ve known since I was 19 is no more… It’s a beautiful nightmare.”

Jones reflected on their final moments together in the hospital, calling the experience a mix of profound loss and enduring love. She explained how she balanced caring for Ojeh with continuing her work on Today:

“I would do the show and then hop in the car and go be with him during chemo… I believed that he was going to be okay.”

The mother of three said she approaches grief day by day, finding solace in her late husband’s faith and resilience:

“Cancer doesn’t have to steal our joy… I feel like Uche’s heartbeat lives on in mine. We can grieve but still try to move forward.”

Jones also emphasized the importance of returning to work, hoping her story inspires others facing similar loss:

“If I can do it, so can you… I’m fighting for my joy.”

Jones and Ojeh were married nearly two decades and share three children: Kayin (15) and twins Clara and Uche (12).

Her co-hosts, friends, and Today alumni flooded her with support, including Hoda Kotb, Tamron Hall, and Katie Couric, praising her courage and resilience during this heartbreaking time.

