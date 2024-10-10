Ship damaged by unknown projectile in Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ship was struck and damaged by an “unknown projectile” in the Red Sea , according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which is managed by the British navy.

This incident follows months of attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “The master of the vessel reports being hit by unknown projectile and the vessel has sustained damage, no fires or casualties reported,” said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.The ship, which was not identified, also reported two more explosions nearby as it came under attack 70 nautical miles southwest of Hodeida, which is held by the Iran-backed Houthis, UKMTO said.“The crew are reported safe. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” the agency added.The Houthis, part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-linked groups, have targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in what they describe as support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

News.Az