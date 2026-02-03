Ship explosion at Makassar port injures 8 crew

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people were injured after a fishing vessel exploded while attempting to dock at Paotere Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi, early Tuesday morning.

The vessel, identified as KM Risnawati Indah, was approaching the port to unload its fish catch for distribution to the Paotere Fish Auction when the incident occurred at approximately 04:30 local time (WITA), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Initial reports suggest the incident began when a crew member started the ship’s engine, which was being used to power onboard lighting. Witnesses reported seeing a flash of light at the front of the vessel that quickly spread toward the engine area before an explosion followed.

Following the blast, crew members jumped into the sea to escape the vessel. Emergency teams later evacuated the injured and transported them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officials confirmed that several crew members, including the ship’s captain, sustained injuries of varying severity. Reported injuries included fractures, burns and wounds to the face, arms and legs. Several other individuals onboard were not injured.

Local port police, supported by the South Sulawesi regional police marine unit and forensic teams, secured the area shortly after the incident. Investigators are currently examining the scene, collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine what triggered the explosion.

Authorities said the investigation will focus on technical factors related to the engine system, possible fuel-related issues and onboard safety procedures. The results are expected to help determine whether the explosion was caused by mechanical failure, human error or other factors.

The explosion has raised concerns about safety standards for fishing vessels operating in busy port areas, particularly during early morning unloading operations when visibility is lower and crews often work under time pressure.

Paotere Port is one of Makassar’s key hubs for fishing activity and seafood distribution, serving both local markets and wider regional supply chains. Officials have not yet announced whether additional inspections or temporary safety measures will be introduced following the incident.

Authorities said further updates will be provided once the investigation produces clearer findings about the cause of the explosion and any potential regulatory or safety implications.

News.Az