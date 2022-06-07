Sierra Leonean President congratulates Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day, News.az reports.

The congratulatory letter reads: "I wish to extend on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and on my own behalf, warmest felicitations to you, and through you, to the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the occasion marking your country’s national day anniversary.

On this remarkable occasion, I also wish to convey my best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, and for prosperity for the government and people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, your Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration."

News.Az