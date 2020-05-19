Singapore's President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Singapore Madam Halimah Yacob has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I wish to convey to Your Excellency and your people, my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and best wishes for the peace and prosperity of your country and people. As COVID-19 spreads around the world, there is a need for joint efforts and greater international cooperation. Singapore will continue to work closely with the international community to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and minimize disruptions to global trade and supply chain connectivity," said the congratulation message.

News.Az

News.Az