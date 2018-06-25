Six new sectors created at Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on changing the structure of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan?

Under the presidential order, six new sectors of the Department of Legislation and Legal Expertise of the Presidential Administration have been created.

The newly-created sectors are the Sector of Constitutional Legislation, the Sector of International Treaties, the Sector of Economy and Civil Legislation, the Education, Labor and Social Legislation Sector, the Criminal and Administrative Legislation Sector, and the Codification and Documentation Sector.

