Six outstanding discoveries by women scientists

Six pioneering women scientists who made landmark contributions to global science are being highlighted on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated each year on February 11.

The day was established by a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 2015 to recognize the vital role women play in scientific and technological progress and in achieving sustainable development. While women gained full access to higher education later than men, many overcame barriers to make discoveries that shaped modern science and technology, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among them is mathematician Sofia Kovalevskaya, who became the first female professor of mathematics. Her work on differential equations, including the Cauchy–Kovalevskaya theorem, remains important in fields such as satellite motion calculations, hydrodynamics, and electromagnetic processes.

Ada Lovelace is widely regarded as the world’s first computer programmer. In the 19th century, she developed the first algorithm intended for Charles Babbage’s analytical machine, laying the foundation for modern programming and computer science.

British scientist Rosalind Franklin made a key contribution to the discovery of DNA’s structure. Her famous X-ray image known as “Photo 51” helped reveal the double-helix structure, which later became fundamental to genetics, biotechnology, and molecular medicine.

Marie Skłodowska-Curie transformed physics and chemistry through her research on radioactivity. She discovered the elements polonium and radium and introduced the concept of radioactivity into scientific use. She also became the first scientist to win two Nobel Prizes in different scientific fields.

Hedy Lamarr, known publicly as an actress, also helped develop frequency-hopping technology during World War II. The principle later became essential for modern wireless communications, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS technologies.

Physicist Lise Meitner played a crucial role in explaining nuclear fission, the process of splitting atomic nuclei and releasing large amounts of energy. Her work helped shape the development of nuclear energy and modern nuclear physics.

