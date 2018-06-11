Slaughterhouses meeting sanitary and hygienic standards to be created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on regulating the slaughter of animals, APA reports.

According to the order, the Agency of Food Security was entrusted jointly with local executive bodies and business entities to implement measures to create sites for slaughtering livestock in accordance with the requirements of veterinary-sanitary and sanitary-hygienic standards.The Agency was also instructed within two months to prepare and submit proposals to the President .

In connection with the order, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and local executive authorities were given corresponding instructions.

News.Az

