Slovak PM discloses priority areas for co-op with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have big opportunities for trade and human potential, which creates a reliable basis for cooperation, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told reporters in Baku on Nov. 13, Trend agency reports.

He said that the priority and promising areas for cooperation are alternative energy, the automotive, chemical and mining industries.

But economic cooperation cannot be limited only to these spheres, he added.

Pellegrini said that he is very glad that among the Slovak companies which present here there are also the companies which work in the field of innovative technologies and other spheres.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia for nine months of 2018 exceeded $20 million. Almost the entire volume of trade turnover with this country accounted for import of Slovak products.

News.Az

News.Az