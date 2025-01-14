Yandex metrika counter

Slovakia explores long-term gas partnership with Azerbaijan

Slovakia is considering a long-term partnership with Azerbaijan for natural gas supply, according to Slovenský plynárenský priemysel (SPP), the country's largest energy supplier.

SPP revealed it had recently signed a short-term pilot contract with SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state oil company, for gas supplies delivered via Austria in December, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"We are now evaluating the cooperation to consider next steps," the company stated.

SPP highlighted that as part of its program to diversify gas sources due to the cessation of supplies from Russia via Ukraine, it has entered into contracts with BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, ENI, and RWE.

"These contracts are flexible both in terms of volume and time," it added.

