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Russian Imports
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Slovakia intends to sign a long-term natural gas supply agreement with Azerbaijan, lasting at least ten years, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told Azerbaijan's Report news agency.20 May 2026-19:21
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The European Union has approved a plan to gradually phase out all imports of Russian gas by autumn 2027, a spokesperson for the Danish EU presidency said.10 Dec 2025-15:49
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The European Council announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the European Parliament to phase out all Russian gas imports by 2027, marking a major step in the EU's efforts to end its dependence on Russian energy.03 Dec 2025-10:13
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The Council of the European Union has "agreed on its negotiating position regarding the draft regulation to phase out imports of Russian natural gas."21 Oct 2025-18:01
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The United States has urged India to include its purchases of Russian crude in bilateral trade negotiations even as Indian refiners continue importing Russian oil to meet rising domestic demand.20 Sep 2025-12:50
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