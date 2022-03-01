Smart DOST service point to be launched in liberated Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the smart village project, a smart DOST service point will be launched in the liberated Zangilan region's Aghali village this year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev told reporters, a News.Az correspondent reports.



According to the minister, a DOST branch with special status will be established in Shusha within the framework of the "East Zangazur and Karabakh" DOST Agency's program.

News.Az