Smart DOST service point to be launched in liberated Zangilan
- 01 Mar 2022 17:15
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Social
As part of the smart village project, a smart DOST service point will be launched in the liberated Zangilan region's Aghali village this year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev told reporters, a News.Az correspondent reports.
According to the minister, a DOST branch with special status will be established in Shusha within the framework of the "East Zangazur and Karabakh" DOST Agency's program.