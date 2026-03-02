Yandex metrika counter

Smoke rises above Tehran as Israeli strikes continue - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Smoke rises above Tehran as Israeli strikes continue - VIDEO
Source: Screen grab

Video shows plumes of smoke rising over Iran’s capital, Tehran, amid a series of extensive Israeli airstrikes, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it was conducting a broad campaign of strikes against what it described as “targets of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      