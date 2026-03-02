Smoke rises above Tehran as Israeli strikes continue - VIDEO
- Middle East
Source: Screen grab
Video shows plumes of smoke rising over Iran’s capital, Tehran, amid a series of extensive Israeli airstrikes, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it was conducting a broad campaign of strikes against what it described as “targets of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran.”