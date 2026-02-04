Snooker legend John Virgo dies at 79

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shooker legend and former broadcaster John Virgo has died at the age of 79, World Snooker has announced, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Virgo's most notable victory was in the final of the 1979 UK Championship, where he defeated Terry Griffiths.

Other key career wins include the 1980 Bombay International, 1980 Pontins Professional and the 1984 Professional Snooker League.

The iconic wins earned him a place in the World Snooker Hall of Fame.

Following his retirement in 1994, he went on to have a successful broadcasting career with the BBC.

He co-hosted TV show Big Break with comedian Jim Davidson during the 1990s.

News.Az