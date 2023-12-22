SOCAR acquires Equinor’s shares in ACG, Karabakh fields and BTC project

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Equinor’s Executive Vice President for International Exploration and Production, Philippe Mathieu, News.Az reports citing SOCAR's press service.

The meeting resulted in agreements for SOCAR's acquisition of Equinor’s shares in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Karabakh fields, along with the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline project.

Before the acquisition, Equinor held a 7.27% stake in the ACG oil fields, an 8.71% interest in the BTC pipeline, and 50% in the Karabakh field. Previously, SOCAR had a 25% stake in ACG, 25% in BTC, and 50% in the Karabakh field.

The transactions will be completed following compliance with all regulatory requirements and contractual obligations.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and Equinor, signifying a mutual collaboration in decarbonization and green energy.

News.Az