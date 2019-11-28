Social networks users worldwide say Instagram, Facebook, Twitter downed

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Downdetector website aimed at detecting technology fails, users of the most popular social networks - Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have been experiencing difficulties recently in accessing the networks, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

According to the outage map provided by the service, the connection problems have struck users from Europe, Easter and Western coasts of the US.

Those users, who still have access to Twitter, have taken to the network to complain about the Instagram and Facebook application being down.

News.Az

