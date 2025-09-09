Solana price stays near $200 as analysts expect Remittix to rise from $0.10 to $4 in September

Solana price stays near $200 as analysts expect Remittix to rise from $0.10 to $4 in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of today Solana price momentum is still bullish, refusing to break down below $200 as traders debate whether it can break resistance and push toward $250 in September. While Solana continues to show resilience through whale accumulation, DeFi growth, and upcoming upgrades, analysts argue its upside may remain capped compared to emerging altcoins.

One project drawing particular attention is Remittix (RTX), currently priced at just $0.1030, which many experts believe could surge as high as $4 this month, offering a potential 40x return that eclipses Solana’s near-term gains.

Solana price holds above key support

The Solana price is currently $201 as the token consolidates around the $198–$200 range. Buyers have consistently defended the $195 support, while resistance continues to form at $213–$215.

Analysts note that a breakout above this zone could open targets at $238 and $250, with whale accumulation of 2.5 million SOL in August adding further optimism.

On-chain data reinforces this bullish narrative. Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has reached $11.47 billion, daily transactions average 45 million, and gas fees remain among the lowest in the industry.

With Firedancer upgrade impending and Alpenglow proposal aiming to optimize block speeds, Solana is further establishing itself as a high-performance blockchain. However, while upside towards $250 looks promising, the Solana price prediction leans towards modest returns rather than explosive gains.

Why Remittix could deliver a 40x rally in September

While the Solana price prediction highlights steady growth, analysts argue that Remittix (RTX) is the project with the potential for far greater upside this month. Positioned in the PayFi sector, Remittix is building a system for direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries, tackling the $19 trillion global remittance problem.

With flat fees, real-time FX quotes, and a merchant-ready Pay API, the project offers a clear utility unmatched by meme coins or overvalued large caps. Today, Remittix has already raised over $23.4 million, sold more than 641 million tokens, and is priced at just $0.1030.

Key Highlights Behind Remittix Momentum

Confirmed BitMart and LBANK listings

Q3 2025 wallet beta supporting 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiats

Transparent fees with real-time FX rates

Merchant-ready Pay API for global freelancers and businesses

Add to the fact that RTX investors are already 500% up this year, top ICO analysts say these milestones position RTX for explosive adoption, with analysts forecasting a potential run from $0.10 to $4, a 40x return that dwarfs Solana’s near-term upside.

Final takeaway: What Remittix surge means for investors

Solana price is still holding firm above $195 with whale support, strong on-chain metrics, and upcoming upgrades adding confidence. Yet, analysts agree that Remittix is the standout for those seeking transformative gains.

With funding milestones achieved, listings confirmed, and a clear payments-first roadmap, RTX could surge 40x in the months ahead, making it one of the hottest cryptos to watch this September.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az