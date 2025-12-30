Somalia praises Azerbaijan’s support for its territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official of Somalia’s Foreign Ministry has commended Azerbaijan’s support for his country’s territorial integrity.

"We acknowledge with respect the position of Azerbaijan in support of the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," Ahmed Gaashaan, Deputy Director of Communications at Somalia’s Foreign Ministry, said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

"This stance reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to the principles of international law and the preservation of recognized statehood," he stated.

On Monday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders.

In a statement, the ministry said that any recognition of Somalia’s Somaliland region runs counter to the norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan has itself endured the painful consequences of foreign military occupation and separatism in violation of international law.

