Yandex metrika counter

Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Russian FM

  • Politics
  • Share
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Russian FM

Some statements by Armenian officials are likely to cause tension, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of 2020.

"I think it would be better to avoid it. The word becomes a material force. In this case, words from different sides have become a very negative material force," he added.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that before the 44-day war began, there were emotional statements - "a new war, new territories."

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan spoke about "a new war and new territories" long before the hostilities.

News.Az





News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      