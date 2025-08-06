Son Heung-min attends LAFC match ahead of official unveiling

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean superstar Son Heung-min made his first public appearance as an LAFC player Tuesday night, attending the team’s 2-1 Leagues Cup victory over Tigres at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old forward watched the game from a luxury suite and received a thunderous ovation from fans when he appeared on the stadium's video board.

Son’s attendance came just hours before his official unveiling, which LAFC has scheduled for a Wednesday news conference. According to sources, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain has finalized a deal to join the Major League Soccer club after a decade in North London, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that LAFC will pay around $26 million for Son — a record-breaking transfer fee in MLS, surpassing the previous high of $22 million Atlanta United paid for Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The move is not just a boost to LAFC’s on-field ambitions but also a major commercial opportunity. With the largest ethnic Korean population outside of Korea, Los Angeles is an ideal market for Son, whose arrival is expected to energize both fans and sponsors. The team is reportedly hoping Son will emulate the cross-cultural success of Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese baseball icon who has become a global star with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Son’s impact could also extend into international football. With the 2026 World Cup set to take place across North America, his presence in MLS will keep him firmly in the global spotlight as he prepares to captain South Korea in what will be his fourth World Cup appearance.

Son played his final game for Spurs just days earlier in Seoul, facing Newcastle United in a friendly that ended 1-1. Substituted in the second half, he was given a standing ovation and a guard of honor from both teams — a touching farewell after scoring 173 goals in 454 appearances for the Premier League club.

“It was a perfect moment,” Son said after the match. “Sharing these beautiful moments is something I will never forget. I will always appreciate the fans, the players, and the gaffer. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have huge respect and am very grateful.”

Son will reunite in Los Angeles with former Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, who has been a standout in goal since joining LAFC last season.

With Son’s arrival, LAFC has secured not only a proven international goal-scorer, but also a powerful ambassador for Asian football in the United States — just in time for the world’s biggest tournament to return to American soil.

News.Az